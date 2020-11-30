Via Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:

A Happy Thanksgiving and a Happy Homecoming!

It was a happy homecoming for 7-year-old twins Annabelle and Abigail Thanksgiving day after the girls went missing and were reunited with family after several hours of playing in the woods. Deputies responded to a residence on Fireberry Ct. in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of “Missing Persons”, shortly after 4:45 p.m. It was learned the 7-year-old twin girls went to play outside around noon and never returned.

Due to the children’s age and the amount of time between the last contact, a search began. Calvert Deputies Cpl. Moran, DFC Idol, DFC Barger, D/S Gough, and K-9 Abel did a K-9 track through the woods.

Between the K-9 track and MSP Trooper 7, both Annabelle and Abigail were located safely, several miles into the woods behind the residence shortly before 6 p.m. The girls were returned home and reunited with their family where the ‘happy homecoming’ took place.

Kudos to K-9 Abel and the team for a job well done!

Credit: Calvert County Sheriffs Office / Calvert County Sheriffs Office

Like this: Like Loading...