ANNAPOLIS, MD—In a letter to the Biden-Harris transition team, Governor Larry Hogan is urging the president-elect to prioritize a new stimulus relief package for states and small businesses struggling to weather the COVID-19 crisis. Read the letter here.

“My first priority for the citizens of Maryland continues to be a Phase 4 COVID-19 relief package that includes robust and direct stabilization funding for state and local governments,” wrote Governor Hogan. “States are already fighting an uphill battle to rebuild our economies and maintain essential services in education, health care, emergency operations, and public safety.”

As he has since March, Governor Hogan continues to lead the charge for Congress to act on additional coronavirus relief. Earlier this month, he urged the members of Maryland’s congressional delegation to set politics aside and act during the lame-duck session. The governor has met with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle about the need for relief, including the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.

Infrastructure. Governor Hogan is urging the president-elect to push for a significant infrastructure package, which will be critical to spur America’s recovery. As the immediate past chair of the NGA, Governor Hogan led a year-long initiative focused on fixing America’s crumbling infrastructure.

“Building a more efficient, innovative, smart, resilient and secure infrastructure future is a mission that governors from both sides of the aisle strongly support,” wrote the governor. “I encourage you to consider our list of key recommendations to the federal government as you craft your initial policy proposals and am happy to discuss this issue further.”

Chesapeake Bay Restoration. Governor Hogan is advocating to maintain historic funding for the Chesapeake Bay, which will help sustain recent progress and meet restoration goals by the 2025 deadline. Since taking office, Governor Hogan has led several successful bipartisan efforts to protect critical funding for the Bay.

On November 19, Governor Hogan joined President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, leaders of the president-elect’s COVID-19 advisory board, and members of the National Governors Association (NGA) Executive Committee for a discussion on the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

