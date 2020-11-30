The National Weather Service In Sterling Virginia Has Issued A Severe Thunderstorm Warning For…

Central Anne Arundel County In Central Maryland…

Northwestern Calvert County In Southern Maryland…

Eastern Prince Georges County In Central Maryland…

North Central Charles County In Southern Maryland…

* Until 215 Pm Est.

* At 128 Pm Est, Severe Thunderstorms Were Located Along A Line Extending From Andrews Air Force Base To Near Clinton To Waldorf, Moving Northeast At 55 Mph.

Hazard…60 Mph Wind Gusts.

Source…Radar Indicated.

Impact...Damaging Winds Will Cause Some Trees And Large Branches To Fall. This Could Injure that Outdoors, As Well As Damage Homes And Vehicles. Roadways May Become Blocked By Downed Trees. Localized Power Outages Are Possible. Unsecured Light Objects May Become Projectiles.

* Locations Impacted Include… Waldorf, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Crofton, Forestville, Largo, Coral Hills, Mayo, Upper Marlboro, Fedex Field, Andrews Air Force Base, Glen Burnie, Severna Park, Odenton, Pasadena, Landover, Camp Springs, And Ferndale.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions…

A Tornado Watch Remains In Effect Until 700 Pm Est For Central, Southern And Northern Maryland. For Your Protection Move To An Interior Room On The Lowest Floor Of A Building. Intense Thunderstorm Lines Can Produce Brief Tornadoes And Widespread Significant Wind Damage. Although A Tornado Is Not Immediately Likely, It Is Best To Move To An Interior Room On The Lowest Floor Of A Building. These Storms May Cause Serious Injury And Significant Property Damage.

