NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Nov. 24, 2020—National Harbor welcomed a new tenant this past week, just in time for the holidays. The Washington Nationals have opened a Team Store (150 National Plaza) in the Waterfront District at National Harbor. The store sits just below National Harbor’s holiday tree. It is the only Nats Team Store outside of National’s Park.

“For many Washington Nationals’ fans, we can say that we’ve put a store full of Nationals holiday gifts under our National Harbor tree,” explained Jackie Saunders, AVP of marketing at National Harbor. “This store is the perfect complement to our existing lineup of retail and restaurants and is a great addition for our residents and for visitors from around the region looking for Nat’s gear and some holiday fun.” Locals and guests to National Harbor may also enjoy Nat’s features playing on the National Harbor jumbo screen, bullpen cart demos, and possibly a visit from the mascot or racing President’s through the season.

The store offers a wide array of merchandise and “curly W” gifts as well as 2019 World Series Champions t-shirts, hoodies and novelty items; Gold Collection of jerseys, caps and more; exclusive holiday items including ornaments, mugs and pajama gift sets.

“During the holiday season, convenience is key,” said Washington Nationals Vice President of Experience & Hospitality Jonathan Stahl. “Having a Nationals Team Store at National Harbor makes it even easier to find the perfect gifts for Nats fans of all ages.”

The Team Store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Curbside pickup is available. Customers spending $150 or more will receive a free Nationals holiday ornament, while supplies last. For more information on the store, visit www.Nationals.com/teamstore.

For more information about celebrating the holidays at National Harbor, visit www.NationalHarbor.com.

