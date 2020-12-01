The FBI Washington and Baltimore Field Offices announced a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the individuals responsible for a series of armed commercial shipping robberies in November 2020 in Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

In conjunction with the Metropolitan Police Department and the Prince George’s County Police Department, the FBI Washington and Baltimore Field Offices are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals, including those pictured in an FBI seeking information poster, who is responsible for five armed commercial shipping robberies between November 10, 2020, and November 17, 2020.

These include the robbery of FedEx and UPS trucks in the 6th Police District of Washington, D.C., and the District Heights neighborhood of Prince George’s County, Maryland. Two of the crimes were armed carjackings, and three were armed robberies.

“Carjacking and armed robbery are serious crimes, and the perpetrators of this latest spree are jeopardizing the safety of hardworking drivers and innocent bystanders in our communities with their reckless and violent actions,” said FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono. “As we approach the holidays, when the number of commercial deliveries increases, we urge D.C.-area residents to be watchful in their neighborhoods and report suspicious activity to their local police department. We ask that anyone with information about these individuals notify the FBI to help keep the public safe and stop these dangerous crimes.”

Armed robbery of commercial delivery carriers can be prosecuted in federal court under the Hobbs Act. Anyone with information concerning these crimes should contact the FBI Washington Field Office at (202) 278-2000.

Like this: Like Loading...