(WALDORF, MD, Dec 1, 2020) — Waldorf-based Hospice of Charles County, now an affiliate brand of Hospice of the Chesapeake, has partnered with University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM Charles Regional) to integrate and expand advanced illness care services. The partnership will include general inpatient level care onsite in the Medical Center.

This new program will allow more access to care for residents of Charles County living with advanced illness as well as those facing the end of life. Patients living with life-limiting illness who are admitted to UM Charles Regional with acute urgent symptoms will now have the option of converting to general inpatient level of hospice care in a hospital setting, or consider a transfer to the Hospice of Charles County Inpatient Care Center on Davis Road.

Each option provides a unique setting but will provide the same level of care for those experiencing acute symptoms that may not be safely managed in a home setting. Each option has the same goal of managing symptoms and focuses on the quality of life for patients who qualify for this unique type of care. Hospice of the Chesapeake has now dedicated a full-time team member onsite at UM Charles Regional to assist patients and their families in navigating these important but often difficult decisions.

“Providing the full continuum of care at the highest quality available is important for our hospital. Partnering with Hospice of the Chesapeake, now in Charles County, is an important step towards achieving that goal,” said Noel Cervino, President and Chief Executive Officer of UM Charles Regional. “We are excited about this new partnership and believe it will add to our ability to care for the unique needs of all Charles County residents in a way that provides respectful care.”

“We are honored to join with UM Charles Regional to expand the type of and location of hospice care available to the residents of Charles County. While the traditional and primary foundation of hospice care is routine care based in residential homes, we often experience situations where patients who are living with advanced illness may require an enhanced level of care to address their short-term acute symptoms. From our first conversations with Mr. Cervino and the UM Charles Regional team it was immediately clear they shared our passion for providing the highest quality care available while respecting the unique choices, cultural differences and personal goals of care,” said Michael Brady, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Hospice of the Chesapeake/Hospice of Charles County.

