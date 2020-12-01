Gios Restaurant

3091 Marshall Hall Road

Bryans Road, MD

301-375-8700

In the corner of the Bryans Road Shopping Center, there is a great new restaurant. Gios Restaurant, the dream of Crist Buckler and George Goumis, opened a few months ago and the food is fabulous!

Crist and George have been in the restaurant business for over 30 years. Crist was a bartender and George was a manager at the former-Bryans Road Mama Stella’s Restaurant. With the closing of Mama Stella’s, they knew there was a need for something in the area.

There is a dearth of restaurants in the western part of Charles County, and this is a welcome addition! They offer dine-in and carryout. They also serve wine and beer.

The night I went, Crist was working the front of the house and was so nice and friendly. George was busy in the kitchen preparing delicious food! Crist told me they plan to make some additions to the inside of the restaurant.

We had Chicken Marsala, and Sausage Enfourno for dinner. We finished it off with a traditional Cannoli. The Chicken Marsala was tender with a light wine sauce. The Sausage Enfourno was amazing. It was cheesy and full of sausage. The Cannoli was a tasty finish to a wonderful meal. The portions are very generous, and the prices are great!

I am happy to say…this is another must try restaurant!

Gios Restaurant hours are:

Tuesday – Sunday – 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Monday – Closed

Gios Restaurant Facebook page

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.5

4.5 Service – 4.5

4.5 Ambiance – 4.5

Total – 4.5

Like this: Like Loading...