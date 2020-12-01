The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a burglary that occurred in the 21400 block of Indian Bridge Road in California.

The burglary occurred between Saturday, November 21, 2020, to Sunday, November 22, 2020. A 2008 Suzuki RMZ 450 motorcycle was reported stolen from an enclosed trailer.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Andrew Budd at (301) 475-4200 extension 78103 or by email at Andrew.Budd@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...