LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government has opened the funding utility for St. Mary’s County Nonprofit entities for the FY2022 Budget year, as awarded by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

The Notice of Funding Availability can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/finance/non-profit. Please read the notice completely and follow the links. The application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted on-line.

The application is for those agencies with IRS 501(c)(3) status only. The deadline for submission is January 15, 2021. Final adoption of the FY2022 Budget is anticipated to be in May 2021.

The Finance Department will be holding a one-hour training class on how to navigate through the online application process. The class will be held on Monday, December 14,at 3 p.m. Please contact Michelle Rance at 301-475-4200, ext. 1203, or email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com to sign-up for the class.

Agencies are urged to not delay beginning the application process as it is new for some. The system will allow you to save and go back and edit your submission until the January 15 deadline.

Questions should be emailed to nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com.

Like this: Like Loading...