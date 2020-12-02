Earlier this evening the Charles County Department of Health(CCDH) releases an anonymous survey about the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. The County is currently developing its plan for when the vaccine is released to the public.

St. Mary’s County recently released their plan. In alignment with the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, St. Mary’s County will follow a phased approach, initially prioritizing populations with the highest risk of developing complications from COVID-19, as well as frontline workers and essential workers.

CCDH is asking for its residents to fil out the anonymous survey that is designed to measure the interest of Charles County residents in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The way the vaccine is distributed to high-risk groups and the general public will depend on many factors. Your answers will help them plan for vaccine distribution.

You can access the survey here:

