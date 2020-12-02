Below are the lists provided by the individual Charles County Volunteer Fire Departments(VFD) for their 2020 Santa Runs. These can change due to weather, need for equipment/manpower at emergency events, etc. Please refer to the individual VFD websites/Facebook Pages to check on the status of your neighborhood. The Fire Department names link to the page schedules for your convenience.

December 18, 2020 @ 5:30 p.m.

Starting Saturday, November 8, 2020 and continuing on the weekends through December 13, 2020. No routes or specific times listed.

Plans are made for December 23, 2020 around 6 pm to begin touring the town.

The La Plata Volunteers will once again be escorting Santa Claus through our first due area. Santa’s Runs will begin around 6 pm and should conclude around 9:30 pm. Sundays throughout December will be used as makeup days should the schedule be impacted by calls or inclement weather.

Due to the growth of our response area, Santa will follow predetermined routes of travel through local neighborhoods. Please look at the schedule to see when Santa will be visiting your neighborhood. The route Santa will travel (highlighted on a map) through the neighborhood will be posted throughout the week Santa will be visiting each particular area. Use the map provided for your neighborhood to see the specific route Santa will travel near your home so you know where to meet us.

In an effort to keep Santa, his firefighters, and our community safe during the pandemic, we will not be able to pass out candy canes this year—we will not be stopping or having direct contact during our visits. We appreciate your support and understanding as we all continue to navigate 2020!

Scheduled runs on December 19, 2020, but nothing posted to website nor Facebook yet. Stay tuned.

Posted on November 23, 2020, that they were planning the annual Santa Run, and that it would be modified to keep Santa safe.

