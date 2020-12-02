A memorial scholarship honoring beloved CSM employee Kevin Phillips has been established by his wife Regina Phillips to financially assist College of Southern Maryland (CSM) students with disabilities. Phillips was a Maintenance Mechanic at CSM at the time of his death, Aug. 10.

“Kevin worked hard to make sure that facilities at the college were maintained to ADA standards and he always provided unstinting encouragement to students with learning differences and/or disabilities,” said his wife Regina Phillips. “Kevin genuinely believed that there was every reason to believe that these students could succeed at CSM.”

Phillips went on to share that Kevin had a special interest in the restoration of historic houses and buildings and through the years developed a great deal of expertise and specialized skills to help restore properties to look as they did when they were first built.

Former CSM Web Applications Manager Cindy Bouet and Kevin Phillips pose during Red Nose Day – a campaign with the mission to end child poverty

“His time as a Boy Scout leader was also an important part of his life and the positive impact that he left on many young people, as well as the other leaders, is immeasurable,” Phillips added. “He was kind, funny, and always willing to help anybody with anything. Kevin was the one you called when you needed something, always steady and dependable. He enjoyed a good joke and telling stories to make people laugh.”

“Kevin had only been with our Operation’s team for just under five years, but we all had come to know him for his kindness and humor when he responded to our calls for minor repairs, and for his involvement on our Bee Campus Committee,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. “We all continue to feel his loss deeply.”

The Kevin Sean Phillips Memorial Scholarship Fund will provide financial assistance for tuition, fees, books and other related supplies to CSM students with disabilities. To be eligible for assistance, the student(s) must possess a high school diploma or its equivalent; possess and maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA; and be receiving accommodations for a disability that is properly documented with Disability Support Services at CSM.

For more information on how to apply for this scholarship and others, please visit CSM’s scholarship finder at https://bit.ly/3obsx5i.

