The Maryland Sport Fishery Advisory Commission presented its inaugural award for lifetime achievement to two individuals: the late fishing legend Bernand “Lefty” Kreh, and Baltimore County resident Kenneth Lewis.

The Maryland Sport Fisheries Achievement Award was established by the commission to honor individuals who have provided sustained efforts in habitat management, conservation, education, research, or other meaningful contributions that benefit recreational fishing in Maryland.

Recipients will receive a proclamation signed by Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio and Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission Chairman John Neely.

The commission recognized Lewis for his ardent support of fishing education and of the Chesapeake Bay’s health and restoration. Lewis’s achievement was highlighted at the commission’s October meeting.

“I’m honored to be recognized,” Lewis said. “For the past 25 years, I’ve worked with wonderful people in conservation and policy.”

Kreh, who died in 2019, was a world-renowned fly fisherman and conservationist, and a leading face and voice in the Maryland angling community for decades. The posthumous award will be presented to Kreh’s family.

“Lefty was very helpful to me as a fly fisherman, and as a commissioner and chair of the Maryland Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission,” Neely said.

The commission begins accepting nominations on Dec. 1 for the 2021 award, with a deadline of Jan. 31.

