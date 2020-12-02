Mechanicsville, MD- With Maryland International Raceway(MDIR) ending it’s 2020 shortened season over the Thanksgiving weekend, they released their 2021 racing schedule on Monday. As of now, they are still operating under the Governor’s order that prohibits spectators at their events. And they’ve planned their 2021 season to go that way also.

Chris Higgins, Director of Marketing and PR for MDIR said of having no spectators this past season,” It was odd, to say the least. We had to make a lot of adjustments throughout the season to make things work. We had to cancel events, reschedule others, cancel talent and exhibition cars at multiple events. We cannot wait to get fans back in the stands, hopefully, next season. We have missed them for sure!”

MDIR typically starts the racing season at the beginning of March, with test and tune starting earlier, dependent on the weather. Due to COVID last year and the Governor’s Orders shutting down events, MDIR never got a chance to fully showcase the racing talent to its fans. MDIR did not host an event until Saturday, May 30, 2020; which was a test and tune. Then the main event of the weekend, the 1/8-mile Gambler’s Race. Their full Speed Unlimited Midnight Madness Program started in mid-June.

“We had multiple cancellations throughout the year. With having to close in March, we did not get to reopen until the last weekend in May. We were able to reschedule Door Wars, but we did lose every other event in that time frame including HDAY. After reopening, Jet Wars was canceled for the first time in its 42 years for a reason other than weather. Plus, PDRA, Streetcar Takeover, and one of the most prestigious, largest, world-renowned events, the World Cup Finals – Import Vs Domestic, were also canceled due to the pandemic. While we were not able to have spectators, we were able to run almost all other events with some modifications being made to each where it was needed,” Higgins said.

The crew at MDIR was able to bring some of their bigger races to the track this season including the Xtreme Dragbike Association (XDA), Kings of the Creek, Truck Mania, and the Haltech World Cup Finals. Unfortunately due to COVID huge spectator events like the Jet Wars and the Professional Drag Racing Associations(PDRA) were canceled. The PDRA actually moved their race to Virginia for the year and will be back at MDIR this coming season.

“After much discussion with Tommy [Franklin, PDRA co-owner] and Tyler, it was clear the best option for the series and this event was to move the location and the date,” said Royce Miller, General Manager, MDIR, in an interview with Drag Illustrated. “I completely support this decision and want what is best for the long-term health of the PDRA series and future events at MDIR. Many tough decisions have to be made to navigate the current environment we are in. I applaud Tommy and Tyler for working through this together with me, and we look forward to many great future PDRA events at MDIR.”

“We did have to restructure a few events with some talent cancellations in order to cut back on overhead costs. We also built a few new events such as Total Chaos Night of Radials and the Hail Mary Derby to replace some of the events that were cancelled. Because we were allowed participants with minimal crew members, the participants that came out this year were fantastic! We had some amazing support from our local racers and others throughout the region and we were able to keep things going. We cannot thank them enough! We also limited the menu at the concession stand to just a few of the more popular items and cut back souvenir sales to mostly necessity items a participant may have needed,” says Higgins when asked about offsetting loss of ticket and concession sales.

Signature special events in 2021 will include: two Swap Meets, two DK Racing grudge events, HDAY, Atomizer Racing Injectors Door Wars, four Xtreme Dragbike Association (XDA) events, two Total Chaos Night of Radials, Hail Mary Derby, three Custom T’s Grudge events, King of the Creek 25k’s, Truck Mania, two War on Wheels events, Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA), Jet Wars, DonkMaster, Street Car Takeover, Pro Challenge and International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit Sportsman Spectacular, IREV, Street Warriors, IHRA Summit Series Team Finals, Superchargers Showdown, Ford Fever Classic presented by the Mid-Atlantic Ford Dealers, Mopar Eastern Classic, and the Haltech World Cup Finals – Import vs Domestic presented by Wiseco.

Some of the big events coming to MDIR this 2021 Season are:

The largest all Honda and Acura event in the world returns to MDIR! Honda and Acura enthusiasts from all over the world will travel for HDAY, April 10th -11th. Do not miss this event as some of the best-looking imports will be in the car show while the fastest ones will be on the track. For more information go to https://GoHDay.com.

The 13th annual Atomizer Racing Injectors Door Wars returns to MDIR April 16th -18th. This event has become our signature outlaw event. It will once again feature the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA), 1320 Fabrications Warrior Outlaws, No Clock Street Vs the World, MPC Real Street, the full ET Series program, and more! This will be one of our “must attend” events this season.

In motorcycle action, MDIR will host four action-packed weekends in 2021. Miller Brother Productions returns with the Xtreme Dragbike Association (XDA) and each of these events will draw thousands of motorcycle racers and fans. XDA will feature 1/4 mile six-second, 230 mph Pro Street bikes along with sportsman motorcycle racers. You can find out more information at www.XDAracing.com.

The Haltech Hail Mary Derby presented by Wiseco debuted in 2020 as a replacement for WCF, but due to the astounding success of the event, it will continue in 2021! On May 13th-16th, 2021 The Derby is returning to Maryland International Raceway! Imports & Domestics are once again unleashed as the classes and the rulebook are going to be thrown out! Racers are going for new personal bests, bragging rights, and glory. Be sure to bring the power and tighten your shoes as Miller Brother Productions will be on the property working alongside the MDIR staff for this event! For more info go to: https://HailMaryDerby.com.

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) is back at MDIR next year June 24th – June 26th and will feature Pro Nitrous, Pro Boost, Extreme Pro Stock, Pro Outlaw 632, Pro Nitrous Motorcycle, Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Bracket Bash, Pro Junior Dragster and Top Junior Dragster. PDRA is home to the fastest 1/8-mile door slammers on the planet – so be sure not to miss all the action. You can find out more about the PDRA at www.PDRA660.com.

The summer heats up with the return of the fan favorite Jet Wars and thrill show on Saturday July 10th in 2021. The “wow factor” event will feature fireworks, jet funny cars, jet dragsters, a jet truck, 1320 Fabrication Warrior Outlaws, MPC Real Street, Speed Unlimited ET Series, and more to be announced. This event is perfect for all ages and a perfect night for families to come out and enjoy the show!

Street Car Takeover comes to MDIR on August 14th to host their event in Maryland. This roll racing and drag dacing series, “Where Street Cars Rule,” continues to grow each year with an impressive fan and car count at each event. There are 18 classes for this series giving almost every type of racer a class to run in. This is an event to show up early for as the car count will fill up quickly and so will the stands.

The Pro Challenge and IHRA Sportsman Spectacular will bring the best regional Pro and Sportsman racers in action all in one event August 20th – 22nd. The Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association will be in attendance alongside the IHRA Sportsman Spectacular, bringing the best Pro Mod racers in the region to MDIR! Plus, Top ET, Mod ET, and Junior Dragsters will be racing for boosted purses and the coveted IHRA Ironman trophy! More details to come.

The 2021 edition of the legendary Superchargers Showdown will be another stellar event! The event returns Oct 1st – 3rd with the event now becoming a three-day race! Check out all the action as we will have the return of NEOPMA Pro Mods, 1320 Fabrication Warrior Outlaws, Jet Cars, and the ET Series. More details to come.

As with every season, we always save the best for last. It’s the silver anniversary of one of the biggest and baddest events on the planet! The 25th annual Haltech World Cup Finals presented by Wiseco will feature Import vs Domestic drag racing and will be bigger than ever. This five-day event will be held on November 3rd – November 7th and draws cars from NMCA, NMRA, LSX Shootouts, Buick GN Shootouts, SSCSO, IREV, IFO, Pan-American Nationals, TX2K, and every other major event and series. WCF has over 350 heads-up racers from over 10 different countries battling it out on the ¼-mile for over $145,000 in cash purse and bragging rights in front of 40,000+ fans. Adding to that excitement is the famous bikini contest, a huge vendor midway, DJ’s and more. Records will fall, legends will be made, and it all happens in one place! For more information on this event visit: www.ImportVsDomestic.com.

MDIR has some of the best bracket racers in the country and we have a great “big buck” bracket program designed just for you in 2021. We will host the King of the Creek 25k’s event on June 3rd – 6th. MDIR will also host three two-day ET Blowout Weekends with $5K to win in Top ET, $2K to win in Mod ET as well as a bonus Hubble Motorsports Junior Dragster purse each day. The Spring Blowout will be May 1st – 2nd, the Summer Blowout will be September 11th – 12th, and the Fall Blowout is October 30th – October 31st. Returning for 2021, there will be a $5k Top ET race each day at the Superchargers Showdown. Racers at the IHRA Sportsman Spectacular will have a chance at $5k to win in Top ET, $2,500 in Mod ET and $500 in Junior Dragster on August 20th – 22nd. MDIR is also proud to announce that we will again be the host track for the 2021 IHRA Summit Team Finals on September 23rd – September 26th. The Door Wars and Sportsman Spectacular will be ET Series points races for both Saturday and Sunday.

The Midnight Madness Series and E.T. Series are the backbone of our schedule and promise to continue delivering a fun and friendly competition for you and your family to enjoy. Also, be sure to make Budds Creek your destination when you need to Test & Tune your car or bike on select Friday nights and Sundays.

You can view the full .pdf schedule here: MDIR 2021 Racing Schedule

MDIR GUIDELINES:

Events will be open to participants, their family and crew only, with a maximum of 10 people total (including the driver) on any race team.

No spectators will be permitted. Crew and family must enter with the participant or leave names at the gate for a late-arriving family or crew member.

All race trailers, both open and enclosed, must be parked in every-other 12’ pit space. That way, a trailer is taking up one 12’ space and there is an empty 12’ space for race vehicle, family, and crew beside it. No trailers can be parked side-by-side. This will help ensure social distancing.

All additional vehicles that come into the pits must park in front of the race car in your pit area or in the Pitside parking lot… NO EXCEPTIONS.

All staff and participants will be wearing masks in any indoor structures, restrooms, tower, etc. and outdoors anywhere proper social distancing is not achievable. Masks will not be required outdoors with proper social distancing, but they are recommended.

Hand washing/sanitizing must be done on a regular basis.

The tower will have restricted access and will be limited to essential staff only.

The crews will be limited on the starting line and front of the staging lanes, with social distancing, extremely enforced. Our security staff and starting line staff will closely monitor this area to prevent unauthorized gathering.

When not racing, racers are to abide by social distancing requirements. Racers and crew members will be required to stay within their own pit areas when not racing.

Each group must have adequate PPE for each crew member and must wear masks when required. All groups will be required to acquire their own PPE and bring it with them to the track.

Our restrooms are equipped with hands-free fixtures. Restrooms will be cleaned, stocked, and sanitized throughout the day or evening. All Pitside portlets will be moved and taken out of service.

Concessions will be open, and lines will be marked for proper social distancing. The concession stand will follow all guidelines in place for local food service businesses. We will be open with a limited menu of food items that must be consumed within your pit area or in the grandstands with proper social distancing but not in front of our concession area.

