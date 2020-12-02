Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
Below are the lists provided by the individual St. Mary’s County County Volunteer Fire Departments(VFD) for their 2020 Santa Runs. These can change due to weather, need for equipment/manpower at emergency events, etc. Please refer to the individual VFD websites/Facebook Pages to check on the status of your neighborhood. The Fire Department names link to the page schedules for your convenience.
Hollywood VFD
We would like to announce to the members of our Community our Annual Santa Run. This year we will be bringing Santa around to the Hollywood Community on one of our Fire Engines. We plan on starting this Friday, December 4th. Our plan is to have Santa around the community on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights between 5 pm and 8 pm. Please review our calendar of Santa visits to find out what day Santa will be around your neighborhood.
Just a reminder, Santa will be riding on a Fire Engine that will be staffed with our Volunteers. If the Engine is needed on an Emergency Incident, we will have to take Santa with us on the Incident and hope to return after the incident is over. Also, we might have to reschedule some areas if the weather does not cooperate with us. We will let everyone know so you can pass the information on to friends and family.
So, we ask you to please share and let all of your friends and family know so we can say hi and you can say hi to Santa! We look forward to seeing all the kids out and we know Santa is looking forward to it as well.
Mechanicsville VFD
The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be bringing Santa Claus into your Neighborhood through the dates of December 3 to December 18. Santa will be riding on a big red firetruck sleigh! An Ambulance will occasionally lead, playing Christmas songs on their PA system.
Santa Runs will begin between 5:30 – 6:30 PM and may last up until 9:00 PM. We ask that if you live in a small court or cul-de-sac, please come to the road that intersects your street when you hear music and sirens. Our crews will cover the streets listed below. Please check the following schedule to see if Santa Claus will be available in your subdivision. Unfortunately, we are not able to cover every street and road in our first due area.
If you have any questions, please contact Station 2 at (301) 884-4709 or click here to e-mail us. On behalf of the Officers and Members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, we thank you for your support and wish everyone a very Safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
|2020 Schedule
|Tentative Schedule
(subject to change check daily)
|Thursday, December 3
Cox Drive
Beverly Drive
Asher Road
Mill Seat Drive
Newlands Street
Oxley Drive
Tanyard Drive
Yowaiski Mill Road
E Lakeland Drive
Tin Top School Road
Marjon Court
Aviation Yacht Club Road
Golf Course Drive
Army Navy Drive
Hills Drive
Friday. December 4
Mechanicsville Road
Feather Court
Gosling Court
Guy Farm Road
Avonlea Court
Green Gables Court
Zane Court
Erin Drive
Dublin Court
Lawrence Adams Drive
E Theresa Court
Cecilia Court
Frischoltz Court
Harrow Hills Court
Gardiner Court
Saturday, December 5
Burning Oaks Drive
Hidden Acres Court
Majestic Oak Court
Holly Bank Drive
John Wayne Court
True Grit Court
T Wood Drive
George Drive
Troy Court
Timothy Court
Shamrock Lane
Mt Sterling Court
East Cusic Court
West Cusic Court
Sunday, December 6
Birch Manor Circle
Birch Manor Drive
Marion Drive
Forest Hall Drive
Woodridge Drive
St. Thomas Drive
Foley Mattingly Road
Jacqueline Street
Grandview Haven Drive
Harmony View Street
Grandview Street
Laurel Circle
Festoon Ct.
Woodside Ct
Thursday, December 10
Old Village Road
St. Marys Avenue
Harrisburg Court
Cedar View Court
Hidden Pond Court
Reeves Road
Valley Wood Court
Ben Oaks Drive
Persimmon Creek Road
Flora Corner Road
Flora Way
Hill Street
Hancock Drive
Burroughs Court
MultiFlora Court
Friday, December 11
Livingston Drive
Barbara Court
Dandelion Drive
Laura Court
Shannon Court
Greenhead Drive
Wood Duck Court
4 Seasons Drive
Oakleaf Circle
Hill and Dale Drive
Autumnwood Drive
Parlett Morgan Road
|Saturday, December 12
Charlotte Hall Road
Gershwin Road
Bach Drive
Handel Drive
Mohawk Drive
Mohawk Court / Pueblo Way
Mt. Wolf Road *To where the pavement ends only*
Indian Creek Drive
Seminole Lane
Apache Road
Comanche Lane
Iroquois Lane
Cheyenne Court
White Drive
Hunter Court
Chappelear Drive
Pleasant View Drive
Vinessa Court
Walter Court
Serenity Lane
Sunday, December 13
Laurel Ridge Drive
Jennifer Drive
Overlook Court
Arlington Drive
Eldorado Farm Lane
Finch Court
Edinborough Drive
West Edinview Court
East Edinview Court
Wanda Lane
Thursday, December 17
Golden Beach Road, Starting at the “T”
Oak Acres Drive
Hickory Drive
Donna Drive
Cheryl Court
Holly Drive
Huntt Road
Dudley Road
Old Golden Beach Road
Summit Hill Drive
Summit Court
Suite Landing Road
Thomas Drive
Shaw Court
Melissa Court
Pocahontas Drive
Blackfoot Drive
Hiawatha Court
Moccasin Court
Coshise Court
Oak Road
Jarell Drive
Gunther Court
Mason Drive
Vincent Circle
Walnut Circle
Ann Circle
Therese Circle
Daniel Circle
Richard Circle
Dogwood Circle
Birch Circle
Claire Circle
Friday, December 18
Golden Beach Road
Therese Circle
Dogwood Circle
Crosswoods Drive
Dockser Drive
Shore View Drive
Waterview Drive
Burton Road
Bay Drive
Washington Road
Beach
Leonardtown VFD
Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department 2020 Santa Runs. Santa Will Be In The Area On The Below Dates Around 6-6:30Pm
Saturday November 28th-Juniors Court, Villages of Leonardtown, Preserve at Big Chestnut, St. Clements Shores
Friday, December 4th- Meadows of Town Run, Satchel Paige Way, Single Tree, Abell St, the town of Leonardtown, Norris Circle, Academy Hills, Clarks Rest Subdivision, Hamptons Apartments.
Saturday, December 5th- Breton Bay, Avenmar Subdivision, The Mulberries, Knight Road,
Friday, December 11th- Chestnut Hills, Chestnut Ridge, Wilderness Run, Leonardtown Farms, Megan Lane.
Saturday, December 12th- Hanover Farms, Bird Haven, Horseshoe Court, Forest Farms Subdivision.
TBD: Leonard’s Grant- Unfortunately, there will not be a special event this year. However, we are coordinating with the development on a date Santa can visit.