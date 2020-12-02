It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… And thank goodness for that! After an incredibly challenging year for many Americans following the life-halting coronavirus pandemic, most of us are looking forward to a holly, jolly Christmas – it’s the best time of the year, after all.

For some, that ‘Christmassy’ feeling first comes around when a familiar tune, such as Andy Williams’ It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year, blasts through the grocery store’s speakers. For others, it might be when temperatures drop and the first snowfalls of the year appear. After all, most things associated with Christmas are just better when it’s cold and snowing – from hot cocoa with whipped cream and marshmallows, to candy canes and roaring fires.

But if you were to identify, based on the weather, which day in December would feel the most like Christmas, when would that be?

Created by christmas.co.uk • View larger version

Provider of festive tips, tricks, and traditions, Christmas.co.uk, conducted an in-depth analysis of weather data over the last 26 years of the holiday season to find out which date is expected to be the most ‘Christmassy’ day of 2020 across each state. They identified the day in December on which it is most likely to snow, as well as the coldest average temperature (°F), and revealed the average of these two dates as the most Christmassy day of the holiday season.

And in Maryland, this day is predicted to be on December 31st, with an average temperature of 32°F and an average snowfall of 0.3 inches.

Americans living in more northern states may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year, along with the more traditional events that go with it. Chicago is home to the most well-known Christkindlmarkt – or Christmas Market – in America. The Christkindlmarkt is based on the traditional design of a German holiday market, featuring artisan crafts, trinkets, giant pretzels, and of course, glühwein!

In Delaware, which has a large Swedish population, kids leave out milk on Christmas Eve for the mischievous and mysterious Tomte spirit – an imp-like creature who is said to leave gifts for good girls and boys. However, if you live in a warmer climate (like Hawaii, Florida, or Arizona), you’re probably not expecting one of these any time soon, but maybe hoping for slightly less-sweltering temperatures this festive season.

Although many holiday traditions remain the same across most states, some celebrate Christmastime in interesting and unexpected ways you may have never heard of. For example, the sunny city of Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California is home to the Surfing Santa competition, in which surfers enter wearing white beards and Santa hats, and proceeds go to charity. In the Sunshine State, Floridians celebrate the festive season with an event called Deck the Chairs at Jacksonville Beach, in which volunteers illuminate the famous red lifeguard chairs with stunning light displays in the spirit of Christmastime.

‘There is nothing like a white Christmas with all the tinsel and trimmings to lift your spirits, particularly after a difficult year for so many Americans,’ says Daniel Brown of Christmas.co.uk. ‘If you plan on having a small, socially distanced get-together with close loved ones, don’t forget your hand Santa-tizer and mask. If you have elderly family members prone to illness, you may want to consider a virtual Christmas dinner to reduce their risk of contracting the coronavirus.’

Like this: Like Loading...