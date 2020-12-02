The family of Timothy Scott Moore has established a memorial scholarship in his name to provide financial support to students in the Construction Management Technology program at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM). Moore spent his entire career in the construction industry, specifically with Waldorf-based Beltway Paving, where he was a vital component of the company’s operations.

The creation of the Timothy Scott Moore Construction Management Memorial Scholarship is his wife and children’s way of honoring his legacy.

“By providing assistance to local College of Southern Maryland students, Tim will remain connected to the Southern Maryland community, where he worked and resided for decades,” said his wife Lisa Moore. “This scholarship celebrates the union of his interests in education, construction and community involvement.”

To be eligible for this scholarship, students must: Be a resident of Southern Maryland; possess a high school diploma or its equivalent; and be enrolled in the Construction Management Technology program at CSM. Preference will be given to students who demonstrate financial need.

For more information on how to apply for this scholarship and others, please visit https://bit.ly/3obsx5i.

Like this: Like Loading...