Baltimore, MD – (December 2, 2020) – The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) Secretary, Dr. James D. Fielder, announced the Office of Student Financial Assistance (OSFA) awarded approximately 33,000 students more than $88 million to attend one of Maryland’s colleges or universities.

“This funding is an investment in our students and in Maryland’s economy,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Financial aid programs like this will provide the necessary resources to ensure our students have the opportunity to begin or continue their college education, despite the pandemic.”

The awards, consisting of the Educational Assistance Grant and the Guaranteed Access Grant, are part of the Howard P. Rawlings Educational Excellence Awards (EEA) and are awarded to students with the greatest financial need.

“MHEC saw the need for financial aid exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Secretary Fielder said. “These state funds provide stability during these uncertain times and offer greater access to higher education.”

Of the 33,000 awards, a total of 3,344 received an award that covers 100% of their financial need, with a maximum award of up to $19,400.

This year, OSFA is responsible for administering scholarships and grants to more than 57,000 Maryland students, with expenditures totaling nearly $126 million.

