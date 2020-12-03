Puja Khaitan, MD, FACS Credit: MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center / MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

Clinton, MD (December 2, 2020) – MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center welcomes new thoracic surgeon Puja Khaitan, MD, FACS, to their team. Dr. Khaitan is board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery and specializes in both minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery. The majority of her practice involves non-cardiac chest surgeries that treat lung cancer, mesothelioma, esophageal cancer, chest wall tumors and mediastinal masses. She is one of only a few surgeons in the United States trained in performing supercharged jejunal interpositions, a technically challenging operation that reconstructs a patient’s esophagus using a portion of the small intestine instead of the stomach.

“Helping and treating patients with cancer is extremely gratifying,” Dr. Khaitan said. “Specifically, with thoracic surgery, there is a lot of personalized management that goes into treating a patient, a term called precision medicine. I don’t just operate on someone, but I like to think of the person as a whole.”

With an emphasis on precision medicine, Dr. Khaitan believes each patient is unique. When designing individualized treatment plans, she considers a patient’s functional status, tumor biology and social support systems. “A patient’s recovery is directly related to the amount of social and emotional support they have,” she said. “I tell my patients they are important to me and I am available 24/7. I promise them if they call me, I will call them back within 24 hours.”

Dr. Khaitan graduated from medical school at the University of Texas Southwestern and completed her general surgery residency at Emory University Hospital along with a research fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. She received additional cardiothoracic training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Khaitan first came to the MedStar Health System in 2017 and is the director of esophageal surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, in addition to practicing at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and now at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

Dr. Khaitan’s office is located at 7501 Surratts Road, Suite 303, Clinton, MD 20735. For an appointment, please call 202-877-3158.

