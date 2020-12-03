The It’s Academic team from North Point High School earned the top spot in the virtual event held Dec. 2. The team of captain James “Jimmy” Olmsted, Kelsey Njembu and Yusra Umer scored 300 points to earn first place. Coming in second place was the team from La Plata High School with 260 points, and Maurice J. McDonough High School’s team with 250 points in third place.

This year’s virtual It’s Academic event was a first for competing Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students. Due to COVID-19, teams competed virtually and answered questions in a quiz-style format. As the county regional winner, the North Point team will compete in a regional match set to tape with NBC4 next weekend. North Point is set to compete against Centreville and Poolesville high schools. The match will air Feb. 27 on NBC4.

Coaches of the North Point team include North Point teachers Maureen Stewart and Moriah Rochlinski-Evans. As first-place winners, the North Point team receives a $500 scholarship from the Greater Waldorf Jaycees. All other competing teams receive a $250 scholarship from the Jaycees.

The La Plata second-place team includes captain Samantha Yorio, William Alcorn and Eric Valentine. Coaches include La Plata teacher Michelle Schoenbauer and John Holmes, a retired La Plata teacher.

McDonough’s team includes captain Samuel Chernoff, Daniel Mears and Rebecca White. Team coaches are McDonough media specialist Joanna Hobbs and teacher Mary Howard.

It’s Academic features rounds of play in which three team members from each CCPS high school participate.

