Leonardtown, MD- On November 23, 2020, The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office(SAO) announced that Assistant States Attorney Kevin Hill had been selected to fill the seat of Family Magistrate in the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

Mr. Hill joined the St. Mary’s County SAO in 2016 and was responsible for the Child Support Division, Project Graduation, and a prosecutor in the St. Mary’s Circuit Court Substance Abuse Recovery Court.

As Family Magistrate, he will preside over domestic relation cases and Children in Need of Assistance matters.

Mr. Hill received his B.A. from St. Mary’s College and his J.D. with honors from the David A. Clarke School of Law, University of the District of Columbia. Prior to joining the State’s Attorney’s Office, he was an Assistant Public Defender and a law clerk for the Honorable Robert C. Nalley ( retired), Circuit Court for Charles County, Maryland.

Mr. Hill is filling a vacancy created by the anticipated retirement of Magistrate F. Michael Harris on December 31, 2020. Mr. Harris has presided over the St. Mary’s Family Court, as Magistrate, for over twenty-eight years.

