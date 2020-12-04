(Family Features) Holiday festivities with immediate family members or just a few friends rather than larger gatherings may feel different than normal, but you can make the most of the situation with these tips to add intimacy and special meaning to celebratory moments:

Arrange visually appealing, individual mini-snack platters for each person. Combine grapes with a special cheese, crackers, olives and nuts for an easy way to curb appetites before the main course.

Stay healthy to enjoy the holidays. Choose healthy foods like fruits and vegetables that help support the immune system. Maintain your exercise schedule as much as possible and ensure you are getting enough sleep.

Opt for homemade over processed foods for signature dishes then reinforce with prepared items to fill out the menu, if needed. Let your guests bring part of the meal or something to contribute to the festivities.

Adding a sweet touch to the menu can help keep guests coming back for more. For example, fresh California grapes are available into January and are perfect for the holiday season. Enjoy them as a fresh, healthy snack or side dish, or as an ingredient to add taste and visual appeal to recipes to make the season feel special.

Start the meal with a simple but beautiful salad such as Grape and Spinach Salad with Raspberry Balsamic Dressing, where the grapes provide festive color and pleasing texture. Pair your chosen entree with Warm Farro Salad with Grapes and Delicata Squash for a hearty side dish that can also be served on its own. Finally, cap off the celebration with homemade Grape and Apple Sheet Pan Pie.

Visit grapesfromcalifornia.com/recipe to find more holiday-worthy dishes from appetizers and entrees to sides, snacks, and desserts.

Create the Perfect Appetizer Plate

Delight your guests with individual appetizer plates this season by considering color, texture and presentation. Remember, this is the prelude to the meal, so small portions are perfectly fine. Consider this starter list:

Cheese

Nuts

Fresh grapes

Olives

Hummus

Marinated artichoke hearts

Salami slices

Spinach or other dips

Dolmades (stuffed grape leaves)

Roasted red peppers

Crackers

Pita triangles

Thin breadsticks

Pretzels

Jam or honey

Grape and Spinach Salad with Raspberry Balsamic Dressing

Prep time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8

8 cups fresh baby spinach, washed

4 1/2 cups California grapes

1 1/4 cups mandarin orange segments, drained if using canned

1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion

3/4 cup bottled light balsamic vinegar and oil dressing

1/4 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons raspberry jam

3/4 cup crunchy chow mein noodles

In large salad bowl, combine spinach with grapes, oranges and onion.

Whisk together dressing, orange juice and jam. Pour over salad and toss until greens are coated with dressing. Divide among eight plates and top with crunchy noodles.

Grape and Apple Sheet Pan Pie

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 50 minutes

Servings: 16

Dough:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 cup ice water, plus additional if needed

Filling:

3 pounds Granny Smith or other tart apples, peeled and thinly sliced (about 9 cups)

4 cups black California grapes

3/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons all- purpose flour

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 pinch salt

1 egg

1 tablespoon water

demerara sugar, for garnish

To make dough: In large bowl, whisk flour, sugar and salt. Add butter and toss with flour mixture. Smash each butter cube flat then use fork to stir in cold water. Knead lightly until dough comes together in ball. Transfer to floured work surface and use well-floured rolling pin to roll into 10-by-15-inch sheet. Fold each short side into middle and close like a book. Fold once more to make thick block and cut in half. Wrap each piece in plastic and chill at least 30 minutes or overnight.

To make filling: In large bowl, combine apples, grapes, sugar, flour, lemon juice and salt; set aside.

To assemble pie: Heat oven to 375 F.

Roll one half of dough out to 18-by-13-inch rectangle. Transfer to 10-by-15-inch heavy baking sheet; place in refrigerator to chill while rolling out top sheet. Roll out remaining dough to 18-by-13-inch rectangle and use pastry cutter to cut into 1 1/2-inch wide strips.

Transfer filling into chilled pastry and spread evenly. Lay dough strips on top of filling in lattice pattern and crimp sides together. Mix egg with water and brush top of pie. Sprinkle with demerara sugar and bake until filling is bubbling, and crust is nicely browned, about 45-50 minutes.

Warm Farro Salad with Grapes and Delicata Squash

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8

3 pounds delicata squash, cut lengthwise, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch slices

3 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 1/2 cups farro

2 cups water

3 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 1/2 cups halved California grapes

1/2 cup chopped parsley

Heat oven to 425 F.

On sheet pan, toss squash with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cayenne pepper. Spread into single layer and roast 10-15 minutes, or until bottoms are browned. Turn squash and roast 10-15 minutes, or until browned and tender.

While squash is cooking, combine farro, water and remaining salt. Bring to boil, reduce to simmer, cover and cook until farro is tender, 25-30 minutes. Drain leftover water and transfer to large bowl. Add squash, remaining olive oil, remaining pepper, lemon juice, lemon zest, grapes and parsley; toss.

Note: Acorn or butternut squash may be substituted for delicata squash.

