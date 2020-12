Saturday

Showers, mainly before 7 am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Like this: Like Loading...