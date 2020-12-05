(WALDORF, MD, Dec. 4, 2020) — Chesapeake Life Center at Hospice of Charles County, an affiliate brand of Hospice of the Chesapeake, will offer two new support groups via a telehealth platform, Zoom for Healthcare, beginning in January 2021.

For adults grieving the death of a child, the center offers a Child Loss Six-Week Support Group. This virtual, professionally facilitated group seeks to provide grieving parents with emotional and social support in a safe and supportive environment. A six-week commitment is required as the group will meet for six consecutive Tuesday evenings, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 through Feb. 16.

Adults who are actively caring for a loved one with a chronic illness are invited to participate in the Caregivers Monthly Support Group. This virtual group will provide attendees with an opportunity to connect with other caregivers while learning about resources and coping strategies in a safe supportive environment. It will meet on the first Wednesday of each month, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 6, Feb. 3, and March 3.

Registration is required for both groups. For details or to register, contact Hayley Bacon, LCSW-C, at 301-861-5306 or hbacon@chesapeakelifecenter.org. For details on telehealth bereavement services, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/clc-covid-19.

