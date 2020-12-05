LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools Department of Food and Nutrition Services announces the schedule for curbside meal distribution for the month of December. Meals are available for students ages 18 years and younger.

During the weeks of December 7 and December 14 – Curbside meals will be distributed at all school sites on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The time for meal distribution during these two weeks is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

During the weeks of December 21 and December 28 – Due to the Winter holiday break, curbside meals will be distributed on Monday, December 21, and Monday, December 28 only. Each Monday meal bag will include five days of meals for breakfast, lunch, supper, and snacks. All meal bags include milk and/or water. The time for meal distribution on each Monday will be 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.; however, the location for meal distribution will be limited to the following school sites:

Banneker Elementary School Margaret Brent Middle School

L.M. Dent Elementary School Oakville Elementary School

Dynard Elementary School Piney Point Elementary School

Evergreen Elementary School Ridge Elementary School

Leonardtown High School Spring Ridge Middle School

Lexington Park Elementary School

Flyers containing the December 21 and December 28 curbside meal schedule information will be distributed in each meal bag prior to the week the distribution is scheduled to begin.

More information can be found at https://bit.ly/WinterBreakMeals2020. If you have any questions regarding the December curbside meal distribution schedule, please send them to www.foodservice@smcps.org.

