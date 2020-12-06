St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Student Government Association (SGA) approved a $25,000 donation to the College’s Recovery Fund that has been created to help reduce financial burdens and obstacles facing SMCM students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second large donation from the SGA to the Recovery Fund. In May 2020, the SGA donated $50,000.

“We thank the College’s Student Government Association for its special gift of $25,000 to the SMCM Recovery Fund. This donation will go toward helping our students who have experienced financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carolyn Curry, VP for Institutional Advancement. “The SGA students ignite our passion to serve and we hope others will follow their example and give to the Recovery Fund in these unprecedented times.”

The College’s SGA is charged with promoting the standards of the College, unifying the student body, and representing the students to the faculty, administration and community. In cooperation with the Student Activities Office, the SGA normally allocates student activity fees to support such student-initiated programs as campus media, student publications, guest lecturers, dances, concerts, film series, and more than 80 clubs and organizations reflecting varied student interests.

“As we all know, this pandemic has greatly affected the lives and livelihoods of a lot of people. Even within the St. Mary’s community, we have fellow Seahawks that have been negatively impacted economically by this pandemic. By making another donation to the Recovery Fund, the SGA is continuing its commitment to making sure our fellow Seahawks get the necessary support they need to sustain themselves during these trying times,” said Joshua O. Ajanaku, SGA vice president.

“The SGA collectively decided to donate $25,000 to the Recovery Fund in order to directly support SMCM students who need the extra bit of help during these trying times. We hope that through contributions from other donors, we can keep this fund open as long as it’s needed,” said Dina Tuggle, club coordinator.

The Recovery Fund assists SMCM students with financial hardships they may face caused by the pandemic, especially as they prepare to return in the spring. To date, over $101,000 has been awarded, providing 117 grants to students in need.

“It is so important that we support students during this pandemic. The SGA approving a $25,000 donation to the Recovery Fund is just one way that we can help those in need,” said Emily Rudo, class of 2023 president.



“The Recovery Fund is extremely important because it allows St. Mary’s students to have access to grants that can help them cover a wide range of costs. COVID has created a number of economic disparities, and the Recovery Fund is a way that we can help our students gain the resources they need to succeed,” said Kathryn Holland, Caroline senator.

For additional information, visit the Recovery Fund webpage: https://go.smcm.edu/recovery-fund/.

Like this: Like Loading...