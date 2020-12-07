LIGHT SNOW WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE…

Light snow will likely overspread southern Maryland between 7 AM and 9 AM. Snow accumulations around a coating up to an inch are likely, especially across southern Charles County, southern Calvert County, and St Marys County.

Temperatures will fall to be near freezing once the precipitation begins, so a few slippery roads are possible during the morning commute. Snow may mix with rain late this morning before ending early this afternoon.

Please allow extra time to reach your destination, adjust speeds based on driving conditions as needed, and keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

