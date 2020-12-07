A member of Calvert Library Prince Frederick staff tested positive for the COVID virus on December 5. Deep cleaning of the building will take place on Sunday, December 6. The staff member did not have close contact with the public nor work in the public area in the days preceding the positive test. Staff members who had close contact with the team member in the days prior to the positive test are quarantining for 14 days. They are able to work from home providing phone and email reference, virtual programming planning and execution, training, etc.

The staff member is cooperating with the Department of Health to initiate a contact trace review. Anyone who is determined to have been exposed to the virus will be contacted by the Health Department and provided with further guidance. Everyone is encouraged to answer calls from the Health Department, especially during a pandemic.

Please know that the safety of our staff and the public we serve is our top priority. We will continue to take the proper precautions to promote social distancing and keep our workplaces and equipment clean and sanitized. Remember to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, avoid touching your face, wear a mask when in public and around individuals who are not members of your immediate household and make sure to practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others. If you are feeling ill, please stay home.

We will continue to work together through this difficult time, and we will continue to keep you informed of any new information over the course of this pandemic.

More information call 410-535-0291.

