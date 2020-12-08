Doctors prescribe a few common drugs that could put you at risk for a stroke. In particular, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) increase the risk of stroke. The increase is minor, but it still exists. You might look at it as a one-in-one-thousand or a one-in-ten-thousand danger.

Two common NSAIDs you might be taking that you don’t even realize can increase your risk of stroke are ibuprofen and naproxen. These are just two of many common drugs that can cause strokes.

Should You Stop Taking Ibuprofen?

Anyone at a high risk of either heart attack or stroke may want to reconsider the drugs they take. If you do take ibuprofen, you should only take it as needed for as short of a time as possible to limit the risk. Ibuprofen comes with its dangers, but all drugs have potential side effects.

Of 32 NSAIDs that researchers evaluated, they learned how ketorolac had the highest risk of causing ischemic stroke. Death and strokes are some of the worst injuries associated with dangerous drugs , so you should acquaint yourself with the risks of each medication before taking it.

What to Do in the Event of a Stroke

If you or someone you love has suffered a stroke, you need to call 911. Don’t let the person talk you out of it. Responding to a stroke immediately lowers the risk of long-term disabilities. Never let a stroke patient go to sleep following the incident. You have many stroke patients who reported feeling sleepy after the stroke, and they took a nap and went to the doctor a few hours later. This likely compounded the negative effects.

Take swift action as soon as a stroke happens because the outlook appears more positive for those who visit the doctor immediately. You might feel tempted to drive them to the doctor, but an ambulance can give the stroke patient immediate assistance.

Can You Take Legal Action?

Several class-action lawsuits against NSAIDs have occurred over the years because of one health problem or another that they caused. You could file a defective liability claim in some cases. However, you need to speak with a qualified and knowledgeable lawyer if you plan to do so. Some NSAIDs were so dangerous that the FDA even pulled them off the market. For example, they pulled Vioxx in 2004, and they pulled Bextra in 2005.

With a product liability claim, you will seek compensation for damages caused by an unreasonable amount of risk. You might file a lawsuit as well because the doctor, manufacturer, or pharmacy failed to provide enough warning about the drug.

How Would a Lawyer Evaluate Your Claim?

When a lawyer looks at a claim, he will establish that you suffered an injury as a result of taking the drug. Finally, he will have to look at whether you received a fair enough warning about the dangers. Many drugs have risks. As long as you received advice on that beforehand, you won’t have much of a case. The FDA has begun to strengthen the warning labels.

Every state sets a different statute of limitations, and you will have to acquaint yourself with the deadline of your state. You want to file as soon as possible. None of the states have a statute of limitations of less than one year. In many cases, claims like this get filed as a class-action lawsuit. That means that your lawyer files your complaint grouped with many others who suffered the same harm.

Class-action lawsuits simplify the process and make it much smoother and quicker. Dozens of drugs can cause strokes , and you should understand the risk of each drug so that you understand and accept the possible dangers ahead of time.

