LEONARDTOWN, MD (December 8, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has launched an online behavioral health screening tool to help community members assess their mental health and to connect them with support if needed.

TAKE THE SCREENING

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all in significant ways,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Our community members may be feeling sadness, anxiety, stress, or other strong emotions due to isolation, financial strain, or loss. This online tool is meant to help community members gauge their mental wellness and to connect them with resources to assist if needed.”

This screening tool is free and available for all community members, to use as regularly as needed. To take the screening or for more information on mental health resources and coping during the pandemic, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus and click on Mental Health, Substance Use & Crisis Support+.

