Southern Maryland,

In the midst of one of the most challenging and unpredictable times, you have set the bar for how a community must come together to face adversity, and showed the world what it means to be Southern Maryland Strong. We applaud you for that. Thanks to our incredible community, Regency Furniture Stadium has transformed from a hub for community entertainment, to one that helps their neighbors during a crisis.

This year, the Blue Crabs have held blood drives, food drives, movie nights, trick-or-treating, have visited hundreds of families with Pinch, hosted free community fireworks, became a COVID-19 testing site, held multiple community resource giveaways, volunteered at the food bank, served as the SOMD Toys For Tots Distribution Center and so much more.

We believe that it is our duty to hold these events to help our community in the midst of a pandemic, and to allow people to get out of the house and have fun in a safe and responsible manner. With this being said, not a single one of these events would’ve been possible without our incredible community. The Blue Crabs may host and plan the events, but it is our incredible Southern Maryland Strong community that is on the front lines donating blood, toys, food, and so much more to help their neighbor.

When the going got tough, Southern Marylanders helped their community at every turn, and that’s what makes us Southern Maryland Strong. We can’t thank you enough for that.

As we turn the corner into a new year, we continue to ask our fans for ways in which we can help our community.

2021 will be a better year because of how we came together in 2020.

2021 will be a better year too, because professional baseball will once again be played at Regency Furniture Stadium. As a partner league of MLB, the Atlantic League will continue to break new ground in the baseball world and provide a high level of baseball, and we are proud to have Southern Maryland break that ground with us.

Let’s go Blue Crabs.

