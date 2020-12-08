Former College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball student-athlete Joseph Flegler recently joined the South Carolina State University men’s basketball coaching staff. South Carolina State University is an NCAA Division I school in the MEAC, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Flegler played at the College of Southern Maryland during the 2004-05 season, earning All-MDJUCO and All-Region Team honors. According to njcaa.org, Flegler averaged 24.7 points per game, 4.2 assists per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, and 2.2 steals per game while at CSM. He led the Hawks in field goals made (148), free throws made (118), total points scored (445), total steals (39), and total assists (75). He was also the team leader in points per game, assists per game, and steals per game. He finished the season ranked sixth in the country in points per game among Division II players.

Flegler went on to finish his collegiate playing career at Savannah State University in Savannah, Georgia, graduating in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in mass communications. While at Savannah State (2005-08), Flegler played in 91 games, scored 874 points, had 101 steals, 212 assists and 165 rebounds. His efforts on the court resulted in him being named the team MVP his senior season as well as to the Division I All-Independent Team.

Following his collegiate playing career, Flegler played professionally in the Eastern Basketball Alliance (Nova Hawks), Continental Basketball League (Savannah Wildcats), National Basketball League of Canada (Quebec Kebs), Latin Basketball League (Peru), and the Atlantic Coast Professional Basketball League (Beltway Bombers).

Flegler began his coaching career at Thomas University in Thomasville, Georgia, as an assistant men’s basketball coach from 2012-14, helping resurrect the program after not playing for more than a decade. In their first season back in action, the Night Hawks won 17 games and made it to the semifinal of The Sun Conference postseason tournament.

Flegler then went on to be an assistant coach at Savannah State for five years. During his time at Savannah State, the Tigers participated in the 2016 CollegeInsider.com postseason Tournament, achieved their first victory against a Power 5 opponent in school history during the 2016-17 season, and won the 2017-18 MEAC regular season championship.

A savvy recruiter and talent developer, Flegler is credited with signing two NJCAA Division I All- Americans and developing six all-conference performers at Savannah State.

South Carolina State head coach Murray Garvin said, “The addition of Joe Fleger is a steal in my opinion. He will bring great enthusiasm and energy to an already high-octane coaching staff that is looking forward to the 2020-2021 season.”

“I am truly thankful for the opportunity that Coach Garvin has given me,” Flegler said. “South Carolina State is an institution rich in tradition, and it is an honor to become a part of that. I look forward to becoming a resource for the program, the university, and the community.”

Like this: Like Loading...