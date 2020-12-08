Patuxent Brewing Co., Waldorf, Md., is a semi-finalist in a beverage-based competition with the chance to win a $10,000 marketing package, courtesy of beverage industry brewers and trade organizations. The twelfth annual Brewbound Pitch Slam features 12 brewing companies giving live, online, two-minute business pitches to industry leaders.

The hospitality and beverage leaders and influencers will critique each pitch while offering tips for improving their marketing. Also, each manufacturer in the competition sent judges samples of their product before-hand as a part of the contest evaluation.

The mega event presented by the Brewers Collective, (Anheuser-Busch’s craft business unit) takes place today, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. ET and Dec. 10 via live-stream.

The 12 competitors will be pared down to six finalists, based on the judges’ scores and an online public vote tally. The six finalists will present a five-minute pitch to the judges, on Dec,. 10, for the chance to win the marketing prize and a trophy. The grand prize includes advertising, consultation with industry experts, lab testing for beer quality as well as access to trade and marketing guidance to grow the winner’s business.

Perks for the semi-finalists include access to industry leaders to help support and grow their businesses, free registration for an upcoming virtual business conference, plus a one-year subscription to Brewbound.com, a leading beer trade publication.

The competitors come from all areas of the country brewing hard seltzers, hard teas, and delicious, fresh beer, which is Patuxent Brewing Co.’s specialty. “We are humbled and gratified to be a part of this competition, which will offer us access to beer experts across all aspects of brewing,” said Davie Feaster, founder and head brewer at Patuxent Brewing Co. Business Manager Tranice Watts added, “We are always looking for ways to market ourselves to our community and to grow our business and competitions help us in both regards.”

