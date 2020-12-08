The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons shown in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 6:50 pm, Suspect 1 entered the California T-Mobile store and asked about updating his phone. Suspect 2 entered when the store employee went to the back to retrieve a phone for the first suspect to look at.

Both suspects then used wire cutters to remove several cellphones from their displays and fled the store without paying for them.

Four Samsung Galaxy Note 20 phones and four Apple iPhone 12s were stolen.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Robert Chase at 301-475-4200, ext. 78079 or email robert.chase@stmarysmd.com . Case # 71749-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...