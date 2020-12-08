UPDATE @ 9:45 am.- The Governor’s Office has changed the time to 3 pm today.

Annapolis, MD- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will speak to Marylanders at 3 pm, on December 8, 2020, to give an update on how Maryland is handling the Winter COVID surge, and also to update on the Maryland COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

Maryland has already submitted its vaccination plan to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The plan is to distribute in two phases: Phase 1 would focus on priority groups to receive the vaccination, and Phase 2 would have wide-scale vaccines available for the general population.

This update comes during the longest streak of new cases over 1,000 per day, 34 consecutive days. Maryland set a single-day record for new cases on December 4, 2020, with 3,792. As of Monday, December 7, 2020, 1,561 Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 388 were in intensive care units.

At 6.31 a.m. local time(Britain) Tuesday, 334 days after the first reported Covid-19 death in China, Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first person in the world to receive a clinically approved vaccine. Various US Government Agencies report that the initial doses could roll out to select US Cities as early as Friday, December 11, 2020.

You can watch the press conference on Governor Larry Hogan’s Facebook Page and YouTube Page.

Like this: Like Loading...