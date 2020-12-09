[McLean, VA] December 8, 2020 – The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter invites Maryland residents to a virtual Community Forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias on Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

This virtual forum provides an opportunity for residents of all ages to ask questions about the disease, share personal experiences, learn about available resources, and discover volunteer opportunities to support people with the disease, their families, and caregivers.

“This community forum will provide a venue to engage community members, service providers, and community-based organizations to better understand the gaps in dementia education and awareness,” said Ana Nelson, Vice President of Programs and Services for the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter. “People will learn what can be done to improve the quality of life of those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias and how to provide and expand services in our community to support them.”

The Alzheimer’s Association believes no individual, caregiver, or family should navigate the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia alone. The Association’s community forums are bringing together those affected by the disease with staff and volunteers to open conversation in an effort to bolster resources, programs, and services in their communities.

Volunteers play an essential role in helping the Alzheimer’s Association best serve the needs of community members affected by the disease, in driving awareness, and in mobilizing the communities throughout Maryland in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Registration for the virtual meeting is required. To learn more and to register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit alz.org/nca .

