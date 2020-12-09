On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Board of Commissioners voted to approve Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney’s recommendation to prohibit gatherings of more than 100 persons at outdoor venues in Charles County, including but not limited to parades, festivals, parks, outdoor sporting events, conventions, flea markets, and fundraisers, etc.

Open Session Briefings

Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly and Health Officer Dianna Abney presented an update on the COVID-19 public health emergency. The public is encouraged to get tested through their medical provider, urgent care center, or local pharmacy. A drive-through testing site is available every Tuesday at Regency Furniture Stadium, and appointments are required in advance by scheduling online. Residents should also get their annual flu shot . The Charles County Department of Health is seeking resident feedback on the COVID-19 vaccination. Residents can take their survey here: https://bit.ly/39AUdwr . The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on COVID cases, including a significant increase in COVID hospital patients over the past two weeks in Maryland. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on urging the community to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance during the holiday season , and continuing to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid out-of-state travel and large gatherings of family and friends.

on the COVID-19 public health emergency. The public is encouraged to through their medical provider, urgent care center, or local pharmacy. A drive-through testing site is available every Tuesday at Regency Furniture Stadium, and appointments are required in advance by scheduling online. Residents should also get their . The Charles County Department of Health is seeking resident feedback on the COVID-19 vaccination. Residents can take their survey here: . The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on COVID cases, including a significant increase in COVID hospital patients over the past two weeks in Maryland. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on urging the community to follow the , and continuing to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid out-of-state travel and large gatherings of family and friends. Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianne E. Abney provided an update on the Bill 2018-07 Provisions of Plastic Straws and Stirrers, which would be enforced beginning on January 1, 2021.

on the Bill 2018-07 Provisions of Plastic Straws and Stirrers, which would be enforced beginning on January 1, 2021. County Attorney Wes Adams provided a follow-up briefing on the process of the 2020 Census results and a timeline on redistricting Charles County. Motion for county staff to begin the redistricting process 60 days of the 2020 Census results being released and for Media Services Division create a landing page on the website about redistricting data.

on redistricting Charles County. Motion for county staff to begin the redistricting process 60 days of the 2020 Census results being released and for Media Services Division create a landing page on the website about redistricting data. Town of La Plata and Town of Indian Head provided a briefing on the Charles County Municipalities School Seat Allocation Policy and Process.

and provided a briefing on the Charles County Municipalities School Seat Allocation Policy and Process. Chief of Tourism Ashley Chenault provided an update on Tourism projects in the county. Upcoming initiatives include Charles County Restaurant Week, an African American Heritage Guide, partnership with local brewery Patuxent Brewing to declare an official beer of Charles County, and participation in the American Bus Association Marketplace to sell Charles County as a destination of interest.

on Tourism projects in the county. Upcoming initiatives include Charles County Restaurant Week, an African American Heritage Guide, partnership with local brewery Patuxent Brewing to declare an official beer of Charles County, and participation in the American Bus Association Marketplace to sell Charles County as a destination of interest. Department of Planning and Growth Management provided an update on the Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force recommendations and implementation on Zoning Text Amendment 20-156.

on the Rural Planning and Zoning Task Force recommendations and implementation on Zoning Text Amendment 20-156. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services provided an update on CARES Act funding. Commissioners discussed county employee hazard duty pay procedure and approved to move $500,000 to Charles County Public Schools for distance learning and $300,000 to the Charitable Trust for non-profits.

on CARES Act funding. Commissioners discussed county employee hazard duty pay procedure and approved to move $500,000 to Charles County Public Schools for distance learning and $300,000 to the Charitable Trust for non-profits. Department of Planning and Growth Management, Department of Public Works, and Economic Development Department provided an update on the Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor, including a brief history of the plan, the spring 2020 bus tour with local businesses and landowners, transitional zoning provisions, its current status, and an implementation plan.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved the following items:

Public Hearing

The County Commissioners held a public hearing on Bill 2020-07 Resilience Authority. There was a presentation on the topic followed by an opportunity for public comment. Commissioners voted to close public comments and then voted to adopt Bill 2020-07.

Next Commissioners Session: December 15, 2020 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

Like this: Like Loading...