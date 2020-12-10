You may have a hidden treasure in your attic or garage and not even know it! Visit with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your prized possessions at St. Clement’s Island Museum. Those interested must call the museum to make an appointment with individual appraisers.

The fair will be held on January 23, 2021, from 10am-3 pm.

https://www.facebook.com/events/342216450314325

Walk-ups permitted, but not guaranteed an appointment.

Like this: Like Loading...