Doc and Cleo are a pair of happy, playful pups ISO their forever home.

Brother and sister littermates, these beagle mixes are about 35-40 pounds and a little over a year old.

Doc & Cleo like to play with toys and keep each other entertained.

They would love a fenced yard for their playing, sniffing, and beagle zoomies.

Cleo and Doc have lived with children and done well with them.



They are both house and crate trained!

Cleo and Doc will be up to date with their vetting,

Vaccinations, microchip, and spay-neuter.

Cleo and Doc have a lifetime of love and companionship to share.

If you would like to learn more about fostering or adopting Doc & Cleo please email us at: icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

