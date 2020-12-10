Mechanicsville, MD – December 8, 2020 – The IT and cybersecurity company, eTrepid, Inc., based in Charles County, Southern MD, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Seal of Compliance for meeting the federally mandated standards through Compliancy Group.

Receiving this certification from the Compliancy Group for implementing an effective HIPAA compliance program is essential for companies providing IT and IT security solutions to customers in the healthcare industry or DoD contractors who access systems containing protected health information (PHI).

The HIPAA Seal of Compliance is solely issued to organizations that have implemented a robust HIPAA compliance program through Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA methodology, The Guard® compliance tracking software, and HIPAA Seal of Compliance®.

eTrepid, as a Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), provides cybersecurity, compliance, and IT services to healthcare companies and government agencies throughout the United States. Categorized as a Business Associate, eTrepid has completed Compliancy Group’s Six Stage Implementation Program by adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, HIPAA Security Rule, HIPAA Breach Notification Rule, HIPAA Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. Important to defense customers, these standards reliably meet federal NIST requirements.

HIPAA compliance for eTrepid’s healthcare and DoD contractors is critical considering an over 400% increase in HIPAA implementation and enforcement in recent years, including a string of high-profile data breaches with million-dollar settlements that have drawn national attention.

The eTrepid compliance program has left no component of HIPAA compliance unturned. In partnership with Compliancy Group, following the successful completion of its 6-phase HIPAA Risk Analysis and Remediation Process, eTrepid was awarded the HIPAA Seal of Compliance to recognize the achievement.

The intersection between HIPAA compliance and data security often gets lost through IT providers who work with DoD and healthcare customers. As these organizations become more aware of HIPAA compliance requirements, the HIPAA Seal of Compliance demonstrates the quality of service and how eTrepid stands out from its competition.

Defense customers and healthcare clients can now benefit from eTrepid’s dedication to ensuring HIPAA compliance with this distinction.

Like this: Like Loading...