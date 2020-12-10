Support Local Journalism
St. Mary’s Ryken recently announced the new Xaverian Brothers Sponsored School (XBSS) stewards for the 2020-21 school year.
The XBSS Stewards are a group of seniors who act as a living witness to Christ in our school community. The stewards serve on behalf of our school and are called to keep the spirit and traditions of the Xaverian Brothers alive by spreading excitement about faith, service, and our Catholic identity.
It is one of the biggest honors of an SMR student to be chosen as an XBSS Steward!
Please join us in congratulating the following students who were inducted as XBSS Stewards on Wednesday, December 8 following an all-school virtual Mass:
- Thomas Annulis
- Julia Baddour
- Gregory Belvin
- Colleen Bergmann
- Sandra Bradley
- Jasmine Caniban
- Madison Dean
- Sophie Dean
- Emily Gardiner
- Luke Getson
- Mykayla Hayden
- Emily Litten
- Katie Murphy
- Joshua Nguyen
- Juliana Oladipo
- Anthony Pensenstadler
- Peter Schumacher
- Daphne Spencer