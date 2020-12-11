Two seniors from Calvert County Public Schools have been selected as student pages for the 2021 Maryland General Assembly (MGA) in Annapolis. Chloe Niedzielski of Huntingtown High School and Makayla Seay of Calvert High School will represent Calvert County during the legislative session. Lucy Ramos of Northern High School was selected as the alternate. The students selected for this prestigious, highly competitive program demonstrate a strong knowledge base, as well as superior communication and problem-solving skills.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We have so many well-qualified students who would thrive in this program. Congratulations to Chloe, Makayla, and Lucy for being chosen. We are proud to have you represent our school system.”

This year, the MGA “Re-imagined” Virtual Page Program will be a modified version of the traditional program. Students will not work from the State House complex and will instead attend virtual meetings with senators and delegates and participate online in legislative sessions and committee hearings.

Begun in 1970 by House Speaker Thomas Hunter Lowe and approved by the Maryland State Board of Education, the program is designed to interest youth in state government, foster leadership and provide students with worthwhile experience in state government.

