ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services will award more than $10 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program to support a wide range of responses to the Coronavirus pandemic for law enforcement, youth services, and victim services. One initiative, the COVID-19 Safe Futures Collaborative, will build a new, virtual infrastructure that provides a centralized network of real-time information for victims of crime across the Baltimore, Annapolis, and the Eastern Shore region, and enhance the reach of service providers by eliminating barriers presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to protect health and safety.

“In response to unprecedented times, we are funding an unprecedented initiative that will open up new possibilities and opportunities for victims of crime,” said Executive Director Glenn Fueston of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “The COVID-19 Safe Futures Collaborative will help connect those in need to key resources for their safety, and could eventually connect all service providers across Maryland.”

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services received more than 140 applications and will fund 70% of those requests to support efforts that address short and long-term priorities related to the pandemic, as established in the Notice of Funding Availability. Consistent with its interdisciplinary mission and philosophy, the Office encouraged collaboration and partnerships among applicants while prioritizing initiatives that focus on operations for underserved populations, continuity of youth development programs, emergency support for reentry services, victim housing assistance, training, and support for virtual services.

This funding, made possible by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, will support a range of COVID-19 responses by public safety and community partners, including virtual and remote service delivery that helps Marylanders connect with resources wherever they are, even if they are not living where services are provided. The grant also provides for equipment that will safely render services to victims who may be in dangerous situations and those who need access to online services.

Click here for a complete list of grant recipients

Get the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak from the Maryland Department of Health at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/.

Find additional resources from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services at http://goccp.maryland.gov/coronavirus/.

Like this: Like Loading...