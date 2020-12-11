Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services will award more than $10 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program to support a wide range of responses to the Coronavirus pandemic for law enforcement, youth services, and victim services. One initiative, the COVID-19 Safe Futures Collaborative, will build a new, virtual infrastructure that provides a centralized network of real-time information for victims of crime across the Baltimore, Annapolis, and the Eastern Shore region, and enhance the reach of service providers by eliminating barriers presented by the COVID-19 pandemic to protect health and safety.
“In response to unprecedented times, we are funding an unprecedented initiative that will open up new possibilities and opportunities for victims of crime,” said Executive Director Glenn Fueston of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “The COVID-19 Safe Futures Collaborative will help connect those in need to key resources for their safety, and could eventually connect all service providers across Maryland.”
The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services received more than 140 applications and will fund 70% of those requests to support efforts that address short and long-term priorities related to the pandemic, as established in the Notice of Funding Availability. Consistent with its interdisciplinary mission and philosophy, the Office encouraged collaboration and partnerships among applicants while prioritizing initiatives that focus on operations for underserved populations, continuity of youth development programs, emergency support for reentry services, victim housing assistance, training, and support for virtual services.
This funding, made possible by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, will support a range of COVID-19 responses by public safety and community partners, including virtual and remote service delivery that helps Marylanders connect with resources wherever they are, even if they are not living where services are provided. The grant also provides for equipment that will safely render services to victims who may be in dangerous situations and those who need access to online services.
- The new COVID-19 Safe Futures Collaborative will integrate services from The YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, House of Ruth Maryland, Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, Family Crisis Resource Center, and TurnAround Inc. through a new comprehensive infrastructure which will coordinate information on available services in real-time and allows service providers to guide victims of crime to crucial resources in their area.
- The Administrative Office of the Courts will provide PPE, sanitizing supplies, and protective barriers in the 34 district court locations in Maryland to help protect the health and safety of an estimated 2,100 employees, related agencies, and visitors to district courts statewide.
- The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation will provide virtual fitness equipment for youth who may not be able to participate in structured in-person activities, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) at-home kits, and training for youth development programs.
- The Greater Washington Jewish Coalition Against Domestic Abuse (JCADA) will utilize funding to provide direct services for victims of crime through virtual platforms, as well as equip victims of crime with tablets so they can access services, learn, and work remotely. JCADA will also continue to provide programming virtually about cyberstalking, intimate partner violence, child abuse and elder abuse, and provide emergency funding for housing and rental assistance.
- The Maryland Department of State Police will provide rapid COVID testing equipment and supplies. The funding will also purchase aviation respirators for pilots for State Police helicopters, which are essential to search and rescue, patrol, and medical evacuation operations.
- The United Way of Central Maryland Inc. will purchase equipment and supplies and hire and train staff to increase internet access in South Baltimore for vulnerable children and youth. Expanded internet access will allow young people to access online learning and other critical services remotely.
- The Washington County Detention Center will use their grant funding to add a state-of-the-art remote virtual inmate visitation program to serve the inmate population and their families, which will help reduce the negative impacts of incarceration on children, youth, and families.
Click here for a complete list of grant recipients
Get the latest information on the coronavirus outbreak from the Maryland Department of Health at https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/.
Find additional resources from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services at http://goccp.maryland.gov/coronavirus/.