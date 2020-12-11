On December 10 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to several calls for a possible shooting in the area of Lambeth Hill Drive in Waldorf. Callers indicated the occupants in two vehicles were shooting at each other.

When officers arrived, they located a Volkswagen Jetta, which had been left abandoned, on Renner Road near Lambeth Hill Drive; the vehicle had damage from gunfire. Officers then found an abandoned BMW on Renner Road near Piney Church Road. The occupants of both vehicles had fled. Officers also located a citizen who crashed his car after being forced to swerve off the roadway to avoid being struck by one of the fleeing vehicles. The driver of that car was not injured.

Officers canvassed the area and located three people who had been in the BMW. None of them had gunshot wounds. Officers did not locate the occupants of the Volkswagen and there were no reports of anyone seeking medical treatment for gunshot wounds. Detectives are following leads to determine who occupied the Volkswagen and what led to the reported shooting. Both vehicles were recovered for evidence.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

