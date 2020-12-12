The Charles County Scholarship Fund Inc. provides scholarships to Charles County high school seniors. The application goes live on Dec. 15 and closes March 1. On opening day — Dec. 15 — students and their parents can attend a Virtual Scholarship Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. to connect with representatives of groups offering scholarships.

The fund boasts scholarships exclusive to Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) graduating seniors. To view the scholarships and brief guidelines to apply for each, go to https://www.ccboe.com/ss/charles-county-scholarship-fund-inc/ .

Traditionally, CCPS holds an in-person Scholarship Fair each year where students and their parents can talk to representatives of groups with scholarships to offer. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year students will be able to talk to representatives virtually using video conferencing platforms. Students will receive a list on Friday of organizations participating in the fair and an invitation to join the Dec. 15 event.

The scholarship fund application opens Dec. 15. Students should have all the necessary documentation collected before beginning the application process as their progress can’t be saved. Students will need their academic letter of recommendation, a personal statement essay and a resume detailing work experiences, extracurricular activities, community service activities, leadership positions, and school and community awards. For details about each document, go to https://www.ccboe.com/ss/charles-county-scholarship-fund-inc/ under the How to Apply section.

Students who want to be considered for a needs-based scholarship should provide a copy of their 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Student Aid Report (SAR). The FAFSA form can be found at https://studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa The deadline to complete and submit the FAFSA in Maryland is March 1, 2021.

Students can get assistance and guidance by contacting their school counselor and/or College and Career advisor. To see a list of counselors by school, click here . To find contact information for a College and Career advisor, click here and select the student’s school.

Like this: Like Loading...