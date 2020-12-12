UPDATE December 12, 2020, @ 6:31 p.m.: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has stated that Mallory Isabelle Breeden has been located.

There is no additional information at this time.

December 12, 2020, @5:41 pm: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a NIXLE Alert for a missing 15-year-old.

Mallory Isabelle Breeden, 15 years old W/F, 5′, small build, black pants, gry shirt, and grey backpack. Last seen leaving at 22957 Sycamore Hollow walking on Wildewood Parkway towards Evergreen Elementary today’s date at 4:40 PM.

Please call the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office 301-475-8008 if seen.

