The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December:

Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and Lackey Indoor Pools are closed

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers, and North Point Pool will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center, Pisgah Recycling Center, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 11:00 a.m.

VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C. Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall. Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector. Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy. Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

VanGO services will not be operating.

Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and Lackey Indoor Pools are closed

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, all school-based community centers and North Point Pool will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.

The Charles County Landfill and Recycling Center on Billingsley Road in Waldorf, the Pisgah Recycling Center on Route 425 in Pisgah, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.

Curbside recycling will be delayed one day, Friday pickup will take place on Saturday.

The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.

White Plains Golf Course and skate park are closed.

Port Tobacco Historic Village will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, Dec. 26 (Day after Christmas)

Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville is closed.

Monday, Dec. 28 (Monday after Christmas)

All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville are closed.

The Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, all school-based community centers, and North Point Pool will remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status

Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org

Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

