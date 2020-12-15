President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive Maryland’s 10 Electoral College votes as the state’s presidential electors voted unanimously Monday to cast their ballots for the Democratic ticket. The vote took place at a meeting at the State House in Annapolis.

“The peaceful transition of power that we formally take part in here today is a hallmark of our democracy that has been handed down for more than 220 years. At times it has been tested, sometimes even questioned-but it is a reminder that despite our differences we are united as Americans who honor the will of the people through the greatest and most enduring democratic process that the world has ever known,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a brief speech before the vote in which he presented the official document certifying the state’s election results.

Hogan, who has not ruled out running for president in 2024, is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and is one of a handful of Republicans who have acknowledged that Biden won the election. Trump has claimed without evidence that massive voter fraud took place and has mounted several unsuccessful legal challenges aimed at overturning the results of the election. The president has consistently refused to concede and has even claimed that he won by a landslide.

Today members of the Electoral College are meeting nationwide to cast their ballots. Two-hundred-and-seventy votes are needed to win. The Biden-Harris ticket is expected to receive 306 votes. The Trump-Pence ticket is expected to receive 232 votes. Congress will count the votes on Jan. 6 in a joint session.

The Biden-Harris ticket received 65% of the vote in Maryland. The Trump-Pence ticket was supported by 32% of Marylanders. No Republican presidential candidate has won Maryland since George H.W. Bush in 1988. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2-1 margin in Maryland.

Maryland is one of a handful of states that have participated in all 59 meetings of the electoral college- dating back to 1789 when George Washington was elected the nation’s first president.

This article originally published on MarylandReporter.com on December 14, 2020, and is republished with permission.

