LEONARDTOWN, MD – This is to advise that Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the Maryland state flag and the St. Mary’s County flag immediately lowered to half-staff. This action is in honor of former St. Mary’s County Commissioner William Edward “Eddie” Bailey who died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Mr. Bailey served as a Commissioner for two terms from 1986-1994.

The flags are to remain lowered until sunset the day of his interment on a date to be determined.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County extend their deepest sympathies to the family of William Edward “Eddie” Bailey. “We are saddened to hear of the death of Mr. Bailey and recognize this deep loss to our community. Eddie Bailey was well known for his generous service to St. Mary’s County, and this loss will be felt for a long time to come,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

Like this: Like Loading...