Comptroller Peter Franchot emphasized his role as Maryland’s “fiscal watchdog” in his first official campaign video for governor which was posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning.

“I’ve been your fiscal watchdog and a careful steward of our state’s finances. Now I’m running to be Maryland’s governor during a time of unprecedented crisis,” Franchot, who has been the state’s tax collector for 14 years, said in the roughly two minute video.

Franchot pledged to rebuild Maryland’s economy, which has taken a substantial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. Franchot also pledged to support “fair wages” for Marylanders and to improve access to health care.

The video comes about a year after Franchot, a Democrat, signaled his intent to succeed popular GOP incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan is term-limited and will leave office in Jan. 2023. Hogan is the first two-term Republican governor of Maryland since Theodore McKeldin in the 1950s. Hogan has not ruled out running for president in 2024.

Franchot is widely considered a fiscal moderate and enjoys a fairly good working relationship with Hogan. Both Hogan and Franchot sit on the state’s Board of Public Works along with Treasurer Nancy Kopp. The board’s authority includes the power to approve state contracts.

Franchot is thus far the state’s only declared 2022 gubernatorial candidate.

On Tuesday, Franchot also announced that his campaign has partnered with the political consulting firm Tidemore.

